A woman who lay in wait outside an AutoZone before following and shooting at an employee was arrested Tuesday for attempted murder, Baton Rouge police said.
According to an affidavit, officers were dispatched Monday to the chain's 10418 Florida Blvd. location, where they spoke with a man who told them he had been shot by a woman identified by BRPD as Daisjae Lawrence.
The victim went on to say he saw Lawrence sitting in a gray Nissan Altima before he left work that day. Once he began his drive home, he told investigators, Lawrence tailed him closely in the Altima.
When both cars reached a stop sign, Lawrence fired three shots at the victim, the affidavit says. One bullet entered through the victim's truck and exited through the passenger backseat on the driver's side.
Authorities arrested Lawrence at her home later that day and booked her into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of attempted second-degree murder.