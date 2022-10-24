A third prison guard has pled to malfeasance and obstruction charges in the death of an inmate confined to a wheelchair who choked to death on his own vomit while wearing a spit mask — and a subsequent coverup.
Gary King, a former sergeant at Rayburn Correctional Center in the town of Angie, was the last guard to be convicted in the death of inmate Anthony Carl Smith in March 2019.
Smith, who was serving time for a rape charge, was discovered dead in his bunk after a "use-of-force" incident that happened away from surveillance cameras. Although five guards were ultimately fired by the Department of Corrections, only three of them faced criminal charges.
Former Capt. Brink Hillman and former Sgt. John Crain took plea deals earlier this year and were convicted on the same charges as King.
The guards' pleas were "no contest" pleas, which is not an official admission of guilt.
On Monday, King pled to malfeasance in office, malfeasance in office – criminal conspiracy, obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice, court records show. He was sentenced to two years of supervised probation for each count, and the sentences will run concurrently.
An attorney for King did not immediately return a request for comment.
Documents from the investigation into Smith's death revealed how the guards took steps to cover for themselves in the aftermath.
The morning of his death, Smith said he was having a medical emergency due to issues with his medication. While he was in the triage room, a guard believed Smith planned to spit, so he and his colleagues tackled the inmate.
Investigators ultimately determined King "delivered at least one knee strike," to Smith while he was on the floor, their report says. Officers also told detectives Smith was not resisting.
Smith's autopsy revealed he "had minor trauma to the left hip area with bleeding under the skin,” which investigators noted is an injury consistent with a knee strike. Smith also had similar trauma to his head, "with bleeding under the skin," the files say.
His cause of death was asphyxiation on his own vomit.
Smith was muzzled with a spit mask shortly after and moved to different cells. After the guards discovered vomit on his face when removing the mask for a photo documenting the use-of-force incident, one guard deleted the first photo that showed the evidence, wiped Smith's mouth and took a new one.
King ultimately discovered Smith's body later in the day. He did not make two of his required rounds, but faked entries in the logbook to say that he did, investigators found.
A wrongful death lawsuit filed by Smith's family against the three guards has been on hold while the criminal cases played out. The complaint alleges defendants deprived Smith of his constitutional rights and acted negligently in Smith's death.