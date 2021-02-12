A Gonzales man was arrested and accused of animal sexual abuse and possessing pornography involving juveniles, according to the attorney general's cyber crime unit.
Michael Kocke, 49 of Gonzales, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on 10 counts of sexual abuse of an animal and one count of pornography involving juveniles under the age of thirteen (possession), according to a press release from the attorney general's office.
The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Louisiana State Police and Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office partnered on the investigation.