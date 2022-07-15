A 33-year-old Denham Springs woman was killed early Friday when a Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy struck her car from behind while traveling south along La. 16 near its intersection with La. 64, Louisiana State Police said.
According to LSP spokesman Christian Reed, the deputy was responding to a call for service in a "fully marked" 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe shortly after 1 a.m. when the Tahoe hit a 2004 Saturn Ion stopped in the southbound left lane of La. 16.
The driver of the Saturn, identified as Christinia Estave, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, Reed said. She was taken to a hospital and later died.
Reed said the deputy, who was not named, was also unrestrained and received minor injuries.
Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers. The crash remains under investigation.