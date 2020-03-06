BR.wildpilingon.adv. 0034 bf.jpg
Traffic goes up the entrance ramp to eastbound I-10 while a bulldozer and excavator stay busy as work continues on the I-10 overpass at Highland Road Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

All lanes of Highland Road beneath Interstate 10 will be closed each night beginning on Friday, according to the Department of Transportation and Development.

The closure will start after 9 p.m. each night for several weeks while construction crews erect steel girders and diaphragms for the third and final segment of a new I-10 overpass. Lanes will reopen at 5 a.m.

After construction is complete, the new overpass will carry six lanes of traffic going both ways on I-10. Closures will end April 3. 

DOTD suggests that if anyone needs to travel Highland Road from north of I-10 to south of I-10, take I-10 westbound to Siegen Lane and return to the Highland Road exit via I-10 eastbound.

If anyone needs to travel Highland Road from south of I-10 to north of I-10, take I-10 eastbound to La. 73 and return to the Highland Road exit via I-10 westbound.

