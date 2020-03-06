All lanes of Highland Road beneath Interstate 10 will be closed each night beginning on Friday, according to the Department of Transportation and Development.
The closure will start after 9 p.m. each night for several weeks while construction crews erect steel girders and diaphragms for the third and final segment of a new I-10 overpass. Lanes will reopen at 5 a.m.
After construction is complete, the new overpass will carry six lanes of traffic going both ways on I-10. Closures will end April 3.
DOTD suggests that if anyone needs to travel Highland Road from north of I-10 to south of I-10, take I-10 westbound to Siegen Lane and return to the Highland Road exit via I-10 eastbound.
If anyone needs to travel Highland Road from south of I-10 to north of I-10, take I-10 eastbound to La. 73 and return to the Highland Road exit via I-10 westbound.