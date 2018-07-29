Louisiana Department of Corrections investigators at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola arrested a prison employee in a shakedown Sunday afternoon at the front gate of the prison, saying they thwarted the officer's attempt to smuggle drugs into the prison.
During a routine shakedown of 33-year-old Jeffery Day, 908 Cane Creek Road, Centreville, Mississippi, investigators found 4.8 ounces of marijuana and 3.6 grams of synthetic marijuana, state corrections officials announced late Sunday night.
The drugs were found hidden in a Subway sandwich inside Day's vehicle inside the prison. Corrections officers immediately notified the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, and deputies booked Day on one count each of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, and malfeasance in office.
After his arrest, Day admitted to the crimes to investigators and voluntarily resigned from the Department. He had worked at Angola since Nov. 28, 2016. He was a corrections sergeant at the prison.
The investigation is still ongoing.