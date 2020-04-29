Back the Blue of Baton Rouge is organizing a drive-thru lunch fundraiser at BRPD headquarters Friday afternoon to benefit the families of two officers who were shot Sunday afternoon.
Lt. Glenn Hutto was killed and Cpl. Derrick Maglone remains hospitalized with serious injuries.
Back the Blue, a group that supports local law enforcement through fundraising and other efforts, is offering $10 lunch plates: either jambalaya and white beans or barbecue pulled pork sandwich with baked beans and coleslaw. The meals will be distributed via drive thru outside BRPD headquarters, 9000 Airline Highway, starting at 11 a.m. Friday.
"Thanks to the donations of amazing local businesses and citizens, 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the families of Lt. Hutto and Cpl. Maglone," organizers wrote on Facebook.
The department asked the community to come eat lunch and show their support for the officers' families.