The funeral procession of law enforcement officers accompanying the body of Baton Rouge Police Dept. Lt. Glenn Dale Hutto Jr., from the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office to Rabenhorst Funeral Home, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Hutto, a 21-year police veteran who received the rank of lieutenant posthumously, died this past Sunday, as a result of the attack on law enforcement, and another BRPD officer, 7-year veteran Cpl. Derrick Maglone, was critically injured during the shooting and is recovering from his injuries.