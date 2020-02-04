Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Tuesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Marcus Cretian, 39, 1286 Main Highway, Arnaudville, second-offense DWI, equipment violation, reckless operation and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Martrelle McPipe, 35, 3746 Sherwood St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, other laws of the road, failure to yield and careless driving.