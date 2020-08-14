A 38-year-old Baton Rouge man was killed early Friday morning in an accident on Airline Highway, according to Louisiana State Police.
Taylor Scrantz, spokesperson for LSP, said the accident happened shortly after midnight on Airline Highway south of Highland Road.
Scrantz said Clint Mock was traveling south on Airline when — for reasons still under investigation — his vehicle left the roadway and struck a guardrail.
Though he was properly restrained, Mock died at the scene, Scrantz said.
No other vehicles were involved.
Toxicology samples were taken for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.