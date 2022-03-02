An armed man was arrested after he allegedly tried to burglarize vehicles on LSU's campus Tuesday afternoon, documents show.
Darius Vincent, 24, was seen pulling on locked car door handles in the South Quad Drive west lot around 3:10 p.m., according to an LSUPD probable cause form.
When police asked if Vincent had any weapons on him, he provided a loaded and concealed Canik TP9 handgun; he did not have a concealed carry permit, police said.
Vincent also had an outstanding warrant with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and marijuana oil vape pens in his possession, documents say.
Vincent was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count each of illegal carrying of weapons, violating a firearm free zone and simple possession of marijuana.