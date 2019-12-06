A Baton Rouge man was arrested after police say he rear-ended his estranged wife's car and fired his gun at her as she tried to flee.
Leron Chambliss Jr., 37, approached his wife Thursday morning at a Walgreens on Plank Road and tried to speak to her, according to booking documents. Though his wife warned him that if he didn't leave her alone she would scream, Chambliss continued to pursue her until she made it to her vehicle and drove away.
Chambliss began to follow her in his White Audi Q5, documents say, tailing her until he rear-ended her car. His wife told police she was afraid Chambliss would shoot her because she knew he owned a gun, so she ran a red light to escape.
Again Chambliss pursued her, sideswiping her car and causing his wife to lose control of her car and crash in a parking lot. She said she also heard a "pop" that sounded like a gunshot, according to documents.
Chambliss was booked Thursday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count each of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of weapons.
The affidavit for the arrest warrant states that Gwen's Law is applicable, which would require a hearing to determine whether Chambliss should be granted bail. Gwen's Law was instituted to evaluate whether defendants have the potential to harm a member of their family or the public, given the domestic nature of arresting charges.