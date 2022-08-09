A Baton Rouge man was arrested after authorities discovered he used the online messaging app Kik to distribute dozens of pornographic pictures of underage girls, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
According to an affidavit, Brandon Short, 23, was arrested Tuesday on 45 counts of pornography involving juveniles following a joint investigation between the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit and Louisiana State Police.
He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said authorities do not believe any of the images found were of Baton Rouge children but said that the investigation is ongoing.