Two men have been arrested after a shooting a gun in Gonzales early Tuesday before leading officers on a car chase, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported.
Officers responded around 4 a.m. to reports of someone shooting a gun on Norwood Drive, APSO said.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they heard several more shots being fired from a car that fled towards La. 931.
Police chased after the vehicle, which crashed at the intersection of Norwood Road and La. 931, after which the drive and a passenger took off running.
APSO later found and identified as suspects Humberto Gonzales and Kody Hughes, both 30.
Gonzales admitted to driving the car and shooting the handgun for reasons he did not make clear to officers, APSO said.
Police recovered two guns. Both men were booked into Ascension Parish jail.
Gonzales was booked on counts of illegal use of a firearm, resisting an officer, failing to stop at stop signs, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. Hughes was booked on illegal use of a firearm and resisting an officer.
Both men are in custody in lieu of $25,000 bonds.