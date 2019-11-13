A 23-year old man accused of fatally shooting Delveckeo Jackson earlier this month has been arrested, booking records show.
Baton Rouge police say Shawn Byrd is facing one count of second-degree murder after an investigation connected him to the shooting.
Jackson, 42, was found dead from gunshot wounds outside his childhood home on Fairfields Avenue on Friday, Nov. 1.
Investigators say Jackson had left a convenience store on N. Foster Drive minutes before he was killed.
Surveillance footage obtained during the investigation shows Byrd and Jackson in a verbal altercation at the store. During the argument, video shows Byrd entering the store and brandishing a weapon.
Jackson is then seen leaving the store and walking westbound on Fairfields Avenue towards his residence. Detectives say additional video footage shows Byrd heading towards Fairfields Ave., then running away from the victim's residence shortly after.
Police say an anonymous tip identified Byrd as the shooter, and investigators believe he is the same person captured on video during the incident.
Byrd was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Nov. 12.
A close friend says Jackson had been struggling with drug addiction, but was determined to turn his life around when he was shot and killed.
"He was not perfect but he was trying to get it together," Jackson's friend said. "He never got the chance."