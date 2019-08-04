After Zachary police officers responded to a report of a teen being beat by his mother's boyfriend, the mother refused to cooperate with police, hitting one officer with her car and leading them on a chase, according to an arrest report.
The mother was then arrested.
Officers arrived at a Brush Creek Court home around 5:30 p.m. Saturday to follow up on a report that a man committed a battery on his girlfriend's 16-year-old son, according to the report. Police met 49-year-old Jennifer Smith, who officers knew from previous incidents. Smith told officers to leave, refused to identify herself and wouldn't tell officers where her boyfriend was located.
As officers spoke with the teen, Smith backed a vehicle out of the garage, but was blocked by officers in her driveway. She drove across her property line and into the neighbors yard before fleeing towards Highway 64.
As Smith backed out and drove across the yard, she twice struck an officer, who suffered a sprained ankle, according to the police report. Other officers were able to jump out of the way of the vehicle. The injured officer received medical treatment for his swollen ankle at a local hospital.
Officers initially lost sight of her, but later found her driving on Highway 64 and turning north onto Knight Drive. Smith refused to stop for the marked Zachary Police Department vehicle, which had its emergency lights and sirens on. She ultimately stopped, but refused to get out of the vehicle.
Police then broke the window of the vehicle to pull Smith out of it, according to the police report.
"Jennifer continued to resist as officers advised her she was being placed under arrest," an officer wrote in her arrest report. "Jennifer was pulled out of the vehicle and a straight arm bar take down was utilized, at which time she was handcuffed."
Officers asked Smith if she was injured, but she said no.
Smith was arrested on battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, flight from an officer, criminal trespass and failure to maintain control.