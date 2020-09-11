Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Thursday and noon Friday, booking records show:
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Kelvin Henderson, 38, 2402 Bammelwood Drive, Houston, Texas, first-offense DWI, careless operation and driver's license required.
- Kalisha James, 29, 4612 Sumrall Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, reckless operation, improper turn signal, driver's license not in possession, speeding, other laws of the road and insurance required.