Twenty-two LSU orientation leaders have been removed from their positions after their involvement in an alcohol incident, LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said Friday.
Upon investigating, LSU Police determined the incident did not meet the criteria for the hazing statute and turned the case over to Student Advocacy and Accountability, which handles student conduct violations, Ballard said.
He added students will now enter the accountability process to review violations of the Code of Student Conduct.
Outcomes for violating the Code of Student Conduct can range from a warning or disciplinary probation, to suspension or expulsion.
"The university is committed to taking immediate action upon receiving any allegations of inappropriate activities," Ballard said in a statement.