East Baton Rouge's District Attorney is asking for the man accused of shooting into a crowd at an off-campus Southern University fraternity party, injuring 11 people, to be held without bond, citing the fact he was already accused of another violent crime before the shooting.
Jaicedric Williams, 22, was out on bond for a previous arrest of domestic abuse battery when the incident happened, DA Hillar Moore III said.
"We've asked for a hold to be placed on him," he said, adding that Williams was scheduled for a hearing at the 19th Judicial District Courthouse Monday afternoon.
Williams was taken into custody late Sunday on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentality. Authorities say he opened fire at the gathering during an argument with a fraternity member.
According to court records, Williams had previously been arrested in October 2020 on a count of domestic abuse battery but bonded out on $5,000 bail under the condition that he not contact the victim.
Court documents available online show that Williams was also awaiting trial for an armed robbery arrest from the same month at the time of last week's shooting.
On Friday, Baton Rouge police arrested Daryl Stansberry, 28, and Miles Moss, 24, as alleged accomplices in Friday's incident. Both men face 11 counts of accessory after the fact of attempted first-degree murder and one count each of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentalities.
Authorities say an investigation into what happened is ongoing.