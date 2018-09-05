An employee of the Office of Motor Vehicles was arrested Wednesday after police determined she had overcharged customers for various transactions over 10 months, according to Louisiana State Police spokesman Senior Trooper Bryan Lee.
Dequsha Ingram, 25, of Sunshine, is accused of making fraudulent transactions while she worked at the Independence Boulevard locations of the OMV since December 2017 in Baton Rouge, Lee said. Upon questioning, Ingram admitted to the thefts.
It was not immediately clear how much Ingram made off the fraudulent transactions, but it did not exceed $25,000.
Ingram was booked into Parish Prison on counts of felony theft, injuring public records and computer fraud.