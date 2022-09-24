A man accused of murder who was out of jail on bond has been arrested again, accused of involvment in a drive-by shooting last month on N. 19th Street, police said.
Luke Simmons, 39, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon in the Aug. 25 shooting that left one person injured, BRPD spokesman Don Coppola said.
Simmons turned himself in to authorities Saturday, Coppola said. He was previously arrested on counts of second-degree murder and illegal use of a dangerous weapon in the shooting death of Lance Robertson on Spanish Town Road last December. He was later released on bond.
At a press conference Thursday, BRPD Chief Murphy Paul and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome used Simmons' case as an example as they expressed frustration at the number of shootings committed by people jailed for previous crimes.
"In many of these incidents, we are seeing the arrests of the same individuals who have already been arrested for other serious crimes," Broome said last week. "We cannot turn a blind eye to continuous offenses of the same group of individuals."
The public briefing was called, in part, to address what the mayor described as "an influx" of violent incidents for the parish in recent weeks, two of which resulted the shooting deaths of 21-year-old LSU student Allison Rice and 33-year-old local rapper Stanley Wright.
Warning of an imminent increase in gang activity, Paul said his department planned to ramp up police presence in some of parish's most violence-torn areas in coming weeks as part of BRPD's effort to crack down on repeat offenders.