State police said Wednesday that a driver that struck a woman on US 190 pulled over and removed damage from their car, but then drove away, leaving the woman critically injured at the scene.
Now troopers are asking the public's help to identify that driver and one other believed to be involved in the fatal hit-and-run.
Troopers responded around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 29, on U.S. Highway 190 east of La 415 after Theresa Matherne of Baton Rouge was hit by more than one vehicle, said State Police spokesman Taylor Scrantz.
Matherne was walking in the eastbound lane when she was hit by several other vehicles, Scrantz said. She suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.
She had been trying to help other motorists who were involved in a previous crash, Scrantz said, adding that the drivers who struck her left the area.
Scrantz said that troopers were able to determine that Matherne was first hit by a light colored (gold/tan/silver) 2008-2012 Honda Accord. The driver of the Honda exited the roadway following the collision, stopped near a church along the road and removed damaged parts from their car before driving away, according to video surveillance obtained by state police.
The Honda Accord should have front passenger side damage to the bumper, hood, headlight assembly and wheel well, Scrantz said. It may also have windshield damage.
After she was hit by the Honday, Matherne was also struck by a 2013-2016 Chevrolet Malibu, which possibly suffered front bumper and undercarriage damage.
Troopers are urging anyone with any information regarding this crash to contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500.