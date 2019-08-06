SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man accused of emailing a death threat to a sheriff's office was arrested this week and booked on a count of terrorizing.
Investigators from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's office also uncovered 12 unsecured guns Friday (Aug. 2) at the home Hilliard Jenkins.
The sheriff's office said in a news release that Jenkins, 49, had made statements threatening to kill Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator and any other deputies that arrived at his Bernay Drive home. Jenkins was taken into custody on Wednesday (July 31) and booked. His bond was set at $300,000.
Jenkins lives with his 27-year-old son, Dillon Courtney Jenkins, who is a convicted felon and prohibited from having access to firearms, the sheriff's office said. Dillon Jenkins was booked on a count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
It's unclear whether either man had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.