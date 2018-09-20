An Alexandria woman threatened to shoot an employee at a Bluebonnet Boulevard nail salon because she was unhappy about the price of her manicure, according to an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrest report.
Jessica Winslow, 23, was arrested Wednesday on terrorizing, simple assault, and entry on or remaining in places in the June 29 threat.
Winslow got her nails done at the salon, located at 9880 Bluebonnet Boulevard, but when it came time to pay she became enraged. People inside the salon told investigators that Winslow started screaming and cursing.
After she had finally paid, Winslow wouldn't leave the shop so an employee asked her to go, but that only made her more angry, according to the report.
She threatened to shoot the employee in the face and said "I'm going outside to get my gun" before popping the trunk of a dark colored BMW, deputies said.
Winslow was never seen with a gun during the situation. Multiple witnesses inside the salon hid behind desks and locked themselves in a salon office.
Deputies were able to identify Winslow because she had signed in at the salon when she arrived.
Winslow, of 134 Frances St., Alexandria, previously pleaded guilty to communicating false information of a school bombing in 2013, deputies noted in her recent arrest report.