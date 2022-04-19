Police say a multi-day drug binge ended with a Baton Rouge man stabbing a woman multiple times in a gruesome attack that was streamed live online.
Earl Lee Johnson Jr., 35, was arrested on a homicide complaint after Monday's attack in a car along South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, near its intersection with Newcastle Avenue. The victim was identified as Janice David, 34, of Baton Rouge. The nature of the pair's relationship was not immediately known.
Police spokesman L'Jean McKneely said Tuesday that detectives believe the two had used drugs heavily over several days leading up to Monday's attack, based on their interview with Johnson and other evidence detectives had uncovered.
Autopsy results are pending.
Johnson had already been picked up on a stolen car complaint when police learned of the killing. McKneely said someone had reported a car being stolen about 5 p.m. Monday and officers later found Johnson driving it and arrested him after a short chase. While he was being held, BRPD learned about the stabbing.
According to BRPD, someone had seen video of the attack from a Facebook Live feed and notified Facebook, which in turn notified Louisiana State Police. Troopers contacted East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputies, who notified Baton Rouge Police.
Officers were called to the 3600 block of S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. Monday around 9:50 p.m., hours after Johnson was apprehended, according to spokesperson Don Coppola.