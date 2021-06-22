Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul will attend a meeting with President Joe Biden to discuss crime prevention with other state and local leaders from around the country, a White House spokesperson said.
Sunday saw Baton Rouge’s 71st homicide for this year, according to data collected by The Advocate, when 29-year-old Donoven Bessie was found dead in his driveway with multiple gunshot wounds.
The day before, a shooting outside the Capital Park Bar and Grill on Florida Boulevard left two dead and four wounded, and no suspects were identified as of Monday.
The two men’s deaths ended Baton Rouge’s longest streak without a homicide for this year – nine days.
Though 2020’s 114 killings broke the city’s record for deadliest year, there has already been a roughly 35% increase in homicides compared to this time last year.
2021 has also already surpassed the total number of killings for 2016.
Shootings and homicides spiked nationally in large and mid-sized cities last year, with explanations from experts ranging from COVID pandemic-related stress to frayed trust between communities and law enforcement.
Regardless, the upward trends appear to have carried forward in 2021 as summer, the most violent season of the year, begins.
BRPD has launched several initiatives this year to help combat the soaring murder rate for the city, included more targeted policing aimed at criminal networks and gun buyback programs.
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s Office began its own programs for curbing violence in Baton Rouge—the Baton Rouge Street Teams – as part of its Safe Hopeful Healthy Initiative. These teams plan to operate within the 70802 and 70805 zip codes by mediating conflicts as they arise and preventing retaliatory violence.
Those teams completed training earlier this month and are slated to begin working in the community this summer.
“Law enforcement is always working to proactively address violence in our community,” said Paul, “but the most effective method is to empower our residents to address the underlying factors before violence occurs. I’m confident the Baton Rouge Street Team will be a strong partner in our mission to create a more peaceful community.”
Staff writers Lea Skene and Jackie DeRobertis contributed to this report.