A 52-year-old Pierre Part woman was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash on La. 1 just north of La. 998 around 1 p.m., according to Louisiana State Police.
The preliminary investigation revealed Terri Ganel was traveling south on La. 1 in a 2006 Hyundai Elantra. For unknown reasons, Ganel crossed the centerline and northbound lane while in a right curve in the highway, State Police said. Her vehicle then struck a 2016 Jeep Wagoneer that was stopped on the northbound shoulder of La. 1. The Wagoneer was being operated by Gail Rainey, 58, of Donaldsonville.
Ganel was unrestrained at the time of the crash and suffered critical injuries. She was transported by Acadian Ambulance Service to Prevost Memorial Hospital in Donaldsonville, where she died from her injuries. Rainey, who was also unrestrained, suffered minor injuries, State Police said. She was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Gonzales by Acadian Ambulance Service.
Alcohol or drug involvement is unknown on the part of Ganel and a standard toxicology report is pending. Rainey submitted a breath test which showed no alcohol present, according to State Police.