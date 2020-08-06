A California man died in a Thursday morning traffic accident in East Baton Rouge Parish, State Police reported.
The crash took place shortly after 6 a.m. on Interstate 10 Service Road east of Siegen Lane, according to State Police spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz.
Nicholas Tanzini, 33, of Chino Hills, California, was traveling on the I-10 service road driving a 2006 Harley Davidson. Scrantz said Tanzini exited the roadway to the left for unclear reasons, striking a concrete wall and ejecting him from the motorcycle.
Although Tanzini was wearing a helmet, he suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, Scrantz said. A toxicology sample was taken for analysis and the investigation remains ongoing.