A Bogalusa man who was caught driving a stolen Natchitoches ambulance told police he'd taken it because he needed a ride home, authorities say.

Gonzales Police Department officer Tyson Dennis stopped the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center ambulance around 9 a.m. Sunday when he noticed it had extensive damage to the front bumper, a broken windshield and that the driver was in civilian clothes.

The driver, Clayton Young Florane, 40, of Bogalusa, admitted he'd stolen the vehicle from the hospital, saying he'd done so because he needed a ride home, according to a news release from Gonzales police.

ambulance stolen.jpg Clayton Young Florane was arrested Sunday May 5 accused of stealing an ambulance from Natchitoches

Natchitoches police told Gonzales authorities the ambulance was stolen from the hospital at approximately 5:30 a.m.

A convenience store in Sorrento reported the ambulance rammed into a concrete barrier in their parking lot, and Ascension Parish Sheriff's Department deputies are investigating that portion of the incident.

Florane was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail Sunday on one count each of felony possession of stolen goods and driving under suspension.