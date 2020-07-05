The victim of a triple shooting near Highland Road on Saturday was identified as 19-year-old Antwan Miller, BRPD says.

The shooting in the 700 block of East Buchanan Street left Miller dead and two others injured just after 2 p.m., according to Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely.

Violent July 4th in Baton Rouge: 2 dead, 6 injured in three separate shootings across city Two people were killed and another six wounded Saturday in three different shootings Baton Rouge on the Fourth of July.

Miller and two other men were shot while on the front porch of a home on East Buchanan Street, BRPD says.

Miller died at the scene. The two male victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The motive and suspect(s) are unknown at this time.