The victim of a triple shooting near Highland Road on Saturday was identified as 19-year-old Antwan Miller, BRPD says.

The shooting in the 700 block of East Buchanan Street left Miller dead and two others injured just after 2 p.m., according to Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely.

Miller and two other men were shot while on the front porch of a home on East Buchanan Street, BRPD says.

Miller died at the scene. The two male victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The motive and suspect(s) are unknown at this time.

