Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison on Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
Payton Cochran, 21, 11685 Garney Hood Road, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI, possession of Schedule II drugs and disobeying a red light.
Robin Miles, 21, 8 Riverbend St., Covington, first-offense DWI and failure to maintain control.
Russell Richardson, 58, 11558 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driving with a suspended or revoked driver's license, careless driving and driving left of center.