A man was killed Tuesday afternoon when his vehicle ran off the road on La. 447 south of Interstate 12 in Walker, according to State Police.
Bernard Kannon Jr., 63, of Denham Springs, was pronounced dead on the scene, State Police spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz said in a news release Tuesday evening.
He said Kannon was traveling northbound on La. 447 when for unknown reasons his vehicle ran off the road to the right, entering a ditch and striking a concrete culvert. The accident occurred around 2 p.m.
Kannon wasn't wearing a seat belt, Scrantz said. Investigators are awaiting results of a toxicology test to determine whether impairment could have played a role.