A 23-year-old man was arrested in the death of a 5-month-old baby who was allegedly subjected to "torture" after deputies responded to a Port Allen hotel, according to officials with the West Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office.
Gage L. Thibeaux was booked early Saturday morning into West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center on second-degree murder, according to booking documents.
The incident took place at the Motel 6 on LA Hwy 415 in Port Allen on Friday, according to Maj. Zack Simmers of the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's office.
Deputies arrested Thibeaux in the death of a 5-month-old girl, whose name is not being released at this time.
"We have officially charged [Thibeaux] with second-degree murder under the element of inflicting cruelty to juveniles," said Tony Clayton, First Assistant District Attorney with the West Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office. "The evidence will show this baby was treated extremely bad. It’s enough that, as a grown man, I just couldn’t look at the baby long."
Simmers identified Thibeaux as the boyfriend of the child's mother. The investigation remains ongoing and more arrests may occur, he said.
Thibeaux and the child's mother were reportedly living at the Motel 6 at the time of the incident. The child's sibling, a 2-year-old, has been taken into protective custody by the Department of Children and Family Services, Simmers added.