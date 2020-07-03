The suspected Walmart shoplifter accused of resisting arrest and causing an ensuing scuffle during which an East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy's gun went off has been booked into the local jail on attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.
Gabriel Nicole Francis, 31, was initially taken into custody in Indianapolis on June 17.
Francis had evaded authorities since the shooting June 15 at the Walmart near Baton Rouge's Cortana Mall.
Deputies say Francis was tried to steal something from the store and a deputy confronted him along with a loss prevention employee. The two began to scuffle with the suspect and caused the deputy's gun to fire, spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said after the initial arrest.
No one was injured in the incident last month, but the gunfire led to calls for the public to avoid the area around the mall. Responding authorities were unable to find Francis, who had run away and possibly got into a vehicle, Hicks said.
A preliminary investigation indicated Francis had tried to disarm the deputy during the attempted arrest, she said. Francis was on top of the deputy when the shot was fired.
Francis was booked Wednesday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, disarming of a peace officer, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies and theft.
Katressa Johnson, 36, of New Iberia, was booked Friday on the same counts in addition to accessories after the fact after fleeing the state with Francis.