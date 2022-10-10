A man has died days after he was injured in a shooting on Interstate 12, Baton Rouge police said.
Toby Taylor, 28, died two days after he and a 25-year-old man were struck by gunfire early Saturday while traveling in a vehicle on I-12 westbound between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane.
Following the shooting, the 25-year-old drove the vehicle to the hospital, where Taylor later died.
The 25-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.
No other information about the shooting was immediately available including a possible suspect or motive.
BRPD said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.