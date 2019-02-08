Authorities connected a Baton Rouge man to a Jan. 26 armed robbery after police stopped him while he was riding in the victim’s stolen car.
Tray'von Davis, 18, of 462 Kay Drive, was booked on a count of armed robbery with a firearm Thursday, according to the arrest affidavit. The accused and another suspect robbed a woman in the stairwell at Summer Grove Apartments on Florida Boulevard, taking her purse, cellphone and the keys to her vehicle, the arrest affidavit said.
The report said Davis ran to an apartment in the complex, according to an unnamed witness, while the victim said she saw the other suspect start her vehicle.
Two days later, Baton Rouge Police officers conducted a traffic stop, stopping a vehicle at the intersection of Archery and Sylvan drives; Davis and four other individuals were inside, the arrest affidavit said. Davis was booked in Parish Prison that same day on several counts, including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and license plate switched.
The armed robbery arrest report said after Davis' Jan. 28 arrest, the victim in the robbery picked him out of a photographic lineup. Authorities are still looking for the other suspect in the armed robbery.