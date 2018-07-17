The family of Nick Tullier on Tuesday said that it’s hard to reflect on the two-year anniversary of the officer ambush that left the East Baton Rouge deputy critically injured, but that “we must never forget” what happened on that day.

In a Facebook post on the “Nick Tullier Strong” page, James Tullier, Nick’s father, said that the family can’t celebrate the anniversary of the July 17, 2016 shooting.

“I know it seems like we ought to be happy, and we are for Nick is still with us fighting each and every day trying to regain his life,” James Tullier wrote. “But at the same time, this date doesn’t have fond memories.

“Heroes were lost that day in 2016,” Tullier wrote. “Other heroes rose to the occasion to help save Nick. Blue families were shaken. I can attest to that firsthand.”

In his post, Tullier summarized all that Nick has been through in the past two years — including the initial days after the shooting when doctors repeatedly said that his son’s chance of survival was slim.

He said that his son's story is “not much different” from other officers who the Tullier family has met since the 2016 ambush.

“All struggle every day, due to having put their lives on the line for you and me,” Tullier wrote.

On the anniversary of the day that changed everything for his family, Tullier said that he was “not asking for sympathy.”

“But if you must cry a tear, do it for all law enforcement officers,” he wrote. “They continually risk their lives to ‘serve and protect.’”

Nick Tullier was shot multiple times in the targeted ambush on law enforcement. He has been undergoing extensive treatment in Houston, where he has made remarkable progress but still struggles with basic tasks such as forming words and moving his limbs.