An Independence man was killed Sunday night in Livingston Parish when a vehicle hit his motorcycle, Louisiana State Police officials say.
Jerry Viola, 58, was riding a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle east on Louisiana Highway 442 around 5 p.m. before the crash. An Independence woman was driving westbound and tried to turn left into a private driveway, but drove into Viola's path.
The vehicle and the motorcycle collided, a Louisiana State Police spokesman says.
Viola, who was wearing a helmet, was hospitalized and died of his injuries.
Investigators took toxicology samples for analysis. Louisiana State Police continue to investigate.