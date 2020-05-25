louisianastatepolice.adv HS 014.JPG
A Louisiana State Police vehicle is pictured in this Advocate file photo.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

An Independence man was killed Sunday night in Livingston Parish when a vehicle hit his motorcycle, Louisiana State Police officials say.

Jerry Viola, 58, was riding a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle east on Louisiana Highway 442 around 5 p.m. before the crash. An Independence woman was driving westbound and tried to turn left into a private driveway, but drove into Viola's path.

The vehicle and the motorcycle collided, a Louisiana State Police spokesman says.

Viola, who was wearing a helmet, was hospitalized and died of his injuries.

Investigators took toxicology samples for analysis. Louisiana State Police continue to investigate.

