The suspect in a Friday fatal shooting in Hammond has turned himself in, the Hammond Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.
Kareem Gatlin, an 18-year-old from Hammond, surrendered at the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office in Robert at noon Wednesday, police said. He was transferred to HPD for booking, police said.
Hammond Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of East Mary St. on Friday where they found Michael Otkins II, a 20-year-old from Tickfaw, in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, police said. Otkins was transported to North Oaks Medical Center where he later died.
Warrants for Gatlin's arrest were issued Saturday for second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, illegal discharge of a firearm, aggravated obstruction of a roadway and aggravated criminal damage to property, police said.