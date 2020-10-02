Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Omar Hawkins, 38, 4434 Raleigh Drive, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, driving too slow, driver's license required, failure to register vehicle, inspection sticker switched, no liability insurance and child restraints.
- Lionell Hunt, 33, 2656 Ruth Drive, Pineville, first-offense DWI, driver's license required, careless operation.