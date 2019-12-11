Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Sunday and noon Wednesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Akendralyn Daniels, 31, 14388 Acacia Street, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, reckless operation, flight from an officer, and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Taylor Pearson, 29, 10795 Mead Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and driver's license not on person.