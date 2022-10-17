Motivational posters adorned the walls and a National Hockey League commercial blared from a TV mounted opposite a row of barred cells — measures officials hope will make an old death row building feel more welcoming for incarcerated teens who will soon live there.
The first youths could arrive at Office of Juvenile Justice's new lockup on the grounds of the State Penitentiary at Angola in one to two weeks, OJJ Facilities Director Linda London told reporters on a tour of the unprecedented lockup on Monday.
The building where the teens will live sits just inside the entrance to the sprawling prison grounds. Designed as a last-ditch effort by justice officials to quell a mounting crisis inside the state's understaffed youth jails, the facility could house up to 24 teens, which served as a reception center and housing for women prisoners after it held death row.
On the tour, officials acknowledged that moving teenagers to the notorious state penitentiary is not ideal. It is a product of a system in need of overhaul, they said — overhaul they pledged is ongoing, despite a pattern of what advocates and former youth justice officials describe as the agency's deepening failure to maintain safety and some services at existing facilities.
Youth from across the state's beleaguered juvenile justice system will soon be eligible for transfer to the unit.
"But the goal is not to fill this building out," said Otha "Curtis" Nelson, OJJ's assistant secretary. "It's to bring kids here as it's needed if they're shown to be acting up."
Officials opened the facilities' doors to two reporters Monday and led them on a tour of two floors where up to 24 youths will sleep, eat, perform school work and receive medical care.
Signs of preparation abounded. Smells of detergent wafted down the halls and a fan blasted air on a coat of fresh paint drying in a classroom. Workers scrubbed a stainless steel food-preparation area along the back wall of the facility's cafeteria. Behind a door of grey bars in a room labeled "holding/intake," plastic piping and recently-opened boxes of supplies piled high on the floor.
Outside, black fabric hung from fences topped by razor wire — an effort to keep the facility in compliance with a federal rule that bars sight and sound contact between incarcerated youth and adult inmates.
Nelson led reporters through classrooms, offices where youth will get medical and mental health care and three wings of cells. Two of those wings could hold youths imminently, Nelson said, while a third won't be ready until mid-November.
A concern raised by justice system experts in a series of federal court hearings last month was the plan to have youths sleep in those barred, single-person cells. Barred doors are unusual for juvenile justice facilities and increase suicide risk, testified Vincent Schiraldi, a former Washington, D.C. youth corrections official and more recently the head of Rikers Island in New York City.
Nelson said Monday that the youths will only sleep and perform personal hygiene routines inside the cells. He argued in the federal hearings that this means they will not live in solitary confinement at the facility.
He added Monday that the private cells are part of the reason the Angola facility was chosen for the select youths who will be moved there. An open-floor dormitory inside that building will not serve as sleeping quarters for youths, he said.
"That wasn't considered for these youths, because they've already demonstrated that they're not able to live in dorm settings," Nelson said. Instead, the dormitory room will house the prison's social services unit.
Schiraldi and attorneys for one of the teens facing transfer to the Angola facility also raised questions about a lack of medical equipment, a dirty kitchen and few spaces for the youths to exercise.
The kitchen area appeared clean on Monday; appliances, seen in photos from Schiraldi's earlier tour covered in dirt and grease, appeared clean. In an office-style room labeled as a nurse's station, an electrocardiogram machine sat next to a new exam table, and new cabinets and desks sat in rooms labeled "mental health" and "exam room." Doctor Denise Dandrige, OJJ's director of health services, had set up a makeshift office in the exam room.
Outside of the building's walls, a basketball hoop rose above newly-poured concrete and fresh paint. Officials recently knocked down fencing to transform three narrow recreation areas designed for adult inmates into one more open area where the teens could play basketball, said Bill Sommers, OJJ's deputy secretary.
Schiraldi and other advocates fear that teens moved there won't get enough exercise with the existing resources. If rain prevents kids from playing basketball, staff are prepared to conduct activities inside one of the building's three classrooms, London said.
All over the facility, signs with slogans like "keep trying" and "caring is thinking for your heart" replaced old signage identifying the building as the old death row. A row of TVs faced the cell doors on each wing — five TVs per wing, an effort to liven up the hallways where the teens will sleep. Nelson said all signs mentioning death row have been removed.
OJJ plans to move youths into the facility in tranches of eight at a time, starting with the first eight in the next two weeks, London said.
The plan initially materialized this summer amid mounting political pressure on state officials to address the crisis in Louisiana's youth jails. Initially described as a way to relieve strain on the struggling Bridge City Center for Youth outside New Orleans, officials explained a broader strategy in the federal hearings: The aim is to group teens from across the state's juvenile justice system who are labeled particularly problematic in a so-called "transitional treatment unit."
The plan bears similarities to a controversial OJJ facility in St. Martinville, which last year became the focus of press reports detailing poor conditions that included days-long periods of solitary confinement for some youth. Much like the Angola facility, that facility emerged due to a need for a secure facility for youths who had caused violence elsewhere in the system.
Nelson said Monday that the St. Martinville facility remains open, though he said he hopes to close it in the coming months as youths are moved to Angola.