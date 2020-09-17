A Baton Rouge man repeatedly stabbed in his home by his girlfriend's son is not expected to survive, police reported.
The suspect, Luke Honeywell, 28, of Baton Rouge, remained at the scene with the victim until authorities arrived and arrested him Tuesday, the arrest report says.
Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said Honeywell is the son of the victim's girlfriend and lived in the same residence where the stabbing took place.
Honeywell told police he "gutted" the victim with a knife as the victim prepared for bed in the bathroom of the master bedroom, according to the arrest report.
Police discovered a knife with blood on the couch in the living room of the home, which is near the 6200 block of Villa Ashley Drive, the report says.
Honeywell was later booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of attempted second-degree murder.
Detectives were informed at the hospital that the victim is not expected to survive his injuries, officials said.