JACKSON COUNTY -- A trucker accused of running vehicles off Interstate 10, leading to five hours of gridlock during negotiations, faces new charges including one that alleges he was driving impaired.

A charge of DUI first offense is the least of legal concerns for Michael Troy Mack, a 33-year-old truck driver said to have threatened law enforcement officers with a machete in Jackson County before he retreated into his disabled 18-wheeler.

The DUI charge is a misdemeanor.

Mack, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, now faces three aggravated assault charges — two filed by the Mississippi Highway Patrol and one from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. The MHP has also arrested him on a felony pursuit charge.

County Court Judge Mark Watts denied bond on the felonies Thursday. The judge said he believes Mack is a danger to the community, sheriff’s spokeswoman Marcia Hill said.

Authorities have said the series of incidents that started in Mobile County, Alabama, was caused by road rage.

Mack reportedly was hauling a load of paper products for Paschall Truck Lines, based in Murray, Kentucky. Paul Rasmussen, a senior vice president, declined to discuss Mack’s driving record on Thursday or to say how long Mack has worked for the company.

“We are cooperating with local law enforcement,” Rasmussen said.

Several motorists took pictures and video of the 18-wheeler running off the road in Mobile County, weaving in and out of his lane, and running vehicles, including an ambulance, off the interstate.

By the time he finally stopped with two shot-out tires about 19 miles inside Mississippi, he retreated into the cab. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said deputies obtained his cellphone number and tried unsuccessfully to get him to give up.

