Authorities arrested as least seven people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Rodney Estess, 59, 14927 W. Beaver Drive, Pride, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage.
- Rebecca Holder, 23, 40121 Champion Tif Drive, Gonzales, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage.
- Lauren Howze, 26, 21264 Dewitt May Road, Livingston, second-offense DWI, headlights required, reckless operation of a vehicle.
- Tommy Kendrick, 69, 12149 La. 965, St. Francisville, second-offense DWI, equipment violation.
- Charles Spooner, 61, 1251 North Ardenwood Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, careless driving, improper lane usage.
- Donald Westfall, 53, 32479 Magnolia Court, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, reckless operation of a vehicle.
- Ryan Westmoreland, 31, 14540 Hood Road, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, text messaging prohibited, reckless operation of a vehicle, insurance required.