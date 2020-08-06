One person died and two more were injured in shootings Thursday evening, marking Baton Rouge's third homicide this week amid a continued spike in gun violence.
The first shooting was reported around 5 p.m. on Harry Drive, and the victim in that incident received what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said.
The second shooting was reported just after 6 p.m. on La Annie Drive, a residential street just north of Florida Boulevard and east of North Sherwood Forest Drive.
One person was pronounced dead on the scene and police believe a second victim drove to a different address on Harvey Drive about 2 miles away, then transported from the hospital from there. The extent of that person's injuries wasn't immediately available Thursday night.
McKneely said detectives are working to piece together what happened.
The Baton Rouge homicide rate remains at a historic high. So far three people have been killed within as many days and several others injured in gunfire.