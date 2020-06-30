A man awaiting trial in St. John the Baptist Parish attempted to escape from a state prison facility Monday evening, the Department of Corrections reported.
Aaron Dun, 32, scaled one of Elayn Hunt Correctional Center's inner fences and got caught in the razor wire around 7 p.m. Monday, DOC spokesperson Ken Pastorick said.
Dun, who has been at Hunt since May 18, 2020, is awaiting trial for home invasion, aggravated kidnapping and armed robbery. Pastorick said Dun is also a registered sex offender in Alabama, where he is wanted on several additional charges.
The DOC is detaining him as a flight risk and attempted escape charges are pending, Pastorick said. The incident is under investigation.