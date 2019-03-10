Two people were injured Sunday afternoon in a shooting off North Acadian Thruway, according to Baton Rouge Police Department.
BRPD spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said preliminary information is that two people were injured just after 3 p.m. in the 3400 block of North Acadian Thruway, which is near Ozark Street. Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said one patient was transported in critical condition and one in stable condition.
Coppola said information is limited as of Sunday afternoon, but authorities are investigating.