A Baton Rouge man has become the latest accused Zion City gang member to be arrested amid a sweeping investigation into the group.
Darius Williams, 29, was taken into custody Thursday by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. He’s allegedly part of a gang known as the “5400 Boys,” which operates in the Zion City-Glen Oaks area, according to his arrest warrant.
Investigators suspect the gang of large-scale drug dealing and weapons trafficking. Authorities also believe they’re linked to several homicides in the city.
Williams’ arrest comes more than two weeks after 16 different law enforcement divisions conducted a drugs and weapons bust that landed the so-called “King of Zion City,” Clyde Jones, and “Madd Marvin” Marvin Payne — among other associates of the 5400 Boys — in jail. Jones and Payne allegedly led the gang, according to their booking documents.
After a year of skyrocketing opioid overdoses, law enforcement agencies and the East Baton Rouge District Attorney have underscored the importance of cracking down on drug dealers as part of their response to the crisis. And as shooting deaths mount, the city faces increasing pressure to swiftly identify the sources of violence.
What began as an initial probe into a heroin distributor through a confidential informant tip grew into a broader investigation of the 5400 Boys this past April and May. Investigators learned through surveillance that the two were distributing heroin, cocaine and other illegal substances on behalf of a criminal gang.
At the end of the investigation, authorities served several search warrants, seizing large amounts of heroin, crack cocaine and guns and taking eight people into custody.
Payne, a convicted felon, was arrested during a traffic stop after a suspected drug deal during which deputies say they saw a rifle and gun parts on the passenger side floor. They also found a Glock handgun under the driver side front seat and a large amount of cash in Payne’s pocket.
Jones was arrested while climbing into an Audi, where deputies say they saw a handgun on the driver side floor. His wife was also taken into custody when narcotics agents serving a warrant discovered her “actively flushing crack cocaine down the toilet,” booking documents say.
Jones and Payne were set bail amounts of $35,000 and $20,000 respectively. Both bonded out within days of their arrest.
Williams, who was not present during the searches, was arrested this week on one count each of organized criminal gang activity and felon in possession of a firearm.
Authorities saw Williams and several other alleged gang members “on almost a daily basis participating in a sustained pattern of narcotics trafficking, handling of weapons, and violence,” his warrant says.
Furthermore, two members of the gang were reported involved in two shootings in the Zion City area, though authorities declined to provide details.