Three juveniles who fled a Louisiana detention center with help from a security guard were apprehended in Houston, Texas, Red River Parish Sheriff's Office officials said Sunday.
The Ware Youth Center reported three male escapees early Saturday.
The escapees included two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old, who were housed at Ware for various crimes including attempted first degree murder, armed robbery and attempted second degree murder.
Video surveillance showed guard Victoria Tune, 21, of Red River Parish leaving the detention center in a white 2010 Pontiac G6, officials said.
Houston police located the Pontiac in the parking lot of a Houston motel, which they monitored for several hours before all four wanted individuals returned.
All four individuals will be extradited back to Louisiana where they will face additional charges.