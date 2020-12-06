A Baton Rouge man was arrested Saturday on a count of vehicular homicide for a fatal July crash on Old Hammond Highway, arrest records say; two children in his car were seriously injured.
The man, Jules Alexander, was driving a 2000 Lincoln Town Car on the afternoon of July 1, with the two children in the back seat, when he veered through the middle turn lane and into the westbound lane, in the 10400 block of Old Hammond Highway, striking a Nissan Versa driven by Corey Sanderford head on, arrest records say.
Sanderford died at the scene. A passenger in the front seat of Sanderford's car received moderate injuries.
Alexander's two back-seat passengers, children ages 3 and 4, were not in required car seats and received major injuries, arrest records say.
After the crash, a blood sample was taken from Alexander that showed positive results for cocaine and marijuana, the records say.
Alexander, 35, of 2517 Spain St., Baton Rouge, was booked Saturday in East Baton Rouge Prison on counts of vehicular homicide, driving under the influence; vehicle negligent injuring; no child passenger restraint system, careless operation, driving left of center and driving with a suspended license.